Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.99. 178,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 465,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Paysafe’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Paysafe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Paysafe by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Paysafe by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

