PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is Denali Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the period. PBF Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of PBF Energy worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.61%.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.