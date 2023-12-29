Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Short Interest Update

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,900 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 960,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peraso by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 118,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peraso by 60.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,065 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peraso during the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSO opened at $0.26 on Friday. Peraso has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Peraso’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, January 3rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 110.29% and a negative net margin of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. Analysts expect that Peraso will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

