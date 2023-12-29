Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,629,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,153,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,404,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 171,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 105,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

