Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of CONMED worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 8.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in CONMED by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 2.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 191,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNMD

CONMED Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CNMD opened at $111.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.