Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,724 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of BOX worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,020,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $10,532,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,465,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $330,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,615,546.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,615,546.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,250 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.36, a PEG ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

