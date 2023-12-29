Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,548 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Talos Energy worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 68,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 68,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.05. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $383.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 140,251 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $1,991,564.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,089,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,273,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

