Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 179,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $661,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.5 %

ABG stock opened at $227.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.04 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABG. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Asbury Automotive Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.