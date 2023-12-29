Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $53.85 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.6% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $426.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.37 and a 200 day moving average of $399.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.