Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1,239.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,039 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $90.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.