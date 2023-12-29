Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 110,393 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,393 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Wabash National worth $20,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wabash National by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 53.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 128,314 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.99%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

