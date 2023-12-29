Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 19,663 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,663 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 986.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Chart Industries by 28.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

Chart Industries stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $184.65.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.64.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

