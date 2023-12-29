Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. HEICO accounts for approximately 1.3% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of HEICO worth $44,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 25.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at $179.06 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $191.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.02 and its 200-day moving average is $169.67.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HEI. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

