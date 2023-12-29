Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises 1.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $36,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 172.1% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NET opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $188,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $188,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,257.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $831,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,291,064.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 822,820 shares of company stock worth $58,506,129. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

