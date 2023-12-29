Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $50,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

