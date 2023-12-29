Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 49,653 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,653 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Verra Mobility worth $12,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verra Mobility

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.