Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.64

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.64 and last traded at $69.39, with a volume of 522917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.62.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $937,613,000 after buying an additional 107,449 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,928 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,839 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

