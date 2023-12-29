Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) Short Interest Update

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,985,600 shares, a growth of 765.6% from the November 30th total of 344,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,990.4 days.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Pgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

OTCMKTS PGEJF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. Pgs Asa has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85.

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets.

