Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.33). Approximately 22,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 148,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.30).

Premier Asset Management Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £194.14 million and a P/E ratio of 16.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 183.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.50.

About Premier Asset Management Group

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

