Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 658,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 243,474 shares.The stock last traded at $17.51 and had previously closed at $17.50.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 81,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.