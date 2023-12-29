Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Benjamin C. Singer Sells 1,000 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,318 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PCOR opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,460,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

