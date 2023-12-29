Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FIXT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573. Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $2.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

