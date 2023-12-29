Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:FIXT)

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.03.
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Company Profile
