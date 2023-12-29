Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Procure Space ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFO opened at $18.69 on Friday. Procure Space ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $41.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Procure Space ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

