Prom (PROM) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.56 or 0.00013024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $101.56 million and $1.97 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00021798 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,771.07 or 1.00108049 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012166 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010621 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00201723 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.55878357 USD and is down -6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,166,245.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

