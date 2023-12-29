Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96. 5,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 163,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Pulse Biosciences

In related news, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 90,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $843,504.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,966,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,003,444.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy purchased 5,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,162.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,983.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 90,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $843,504.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,966,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,003,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 623,823 shares of company stock worth $5,673,351. 69.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 713.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

