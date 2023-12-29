PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Trading 23.8% Higher

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 23.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.59. 904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

