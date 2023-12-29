Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.63

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 14670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QST. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. ATB Capital set a C$1.10 price objective on Questor Technology and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.85. The company has a market cap of C$20.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0100295 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

