Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $61.56 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $61.56 million and $6.21 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000658 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00025449 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004756 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,071,671,838 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

