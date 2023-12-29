Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Raymond James by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,876,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,222,000 after acquiring an additional 312,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Raymond James by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,584,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,045,000 after acquiring an additional 708,461 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.39. 12,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,809. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.