RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Update

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity at RE/MAX

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $563,091.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,522 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,907,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,786.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $563,091.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,522 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 126,602 shares of company stock worth $1,344,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 128.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Price Performance

NYSE RMAX traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 29,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 792.18% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

See Also

