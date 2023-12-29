Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,623 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Shell by 2.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Shell by 26.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Shell by 1.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 29,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $217.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

