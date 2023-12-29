Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,466 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.6% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 118,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 22,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 39.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

