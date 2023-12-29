Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,601 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $170.99 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

