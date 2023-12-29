ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12,441.15 Billion

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 481,458,525.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 554,465,846.3% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $409.26 or 0.00955244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $12,441.15 billion and approximately $305.34 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00178262 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00017870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009257 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002303 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

