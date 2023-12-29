ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12,441.15 Billion

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 481,458,525.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 554,465,846.3% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $409.26 or 0.00955244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $12,441.15 billion and approximately $305.34 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
ReddCoin Profile
ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.
Buying and Selling ReddCoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
