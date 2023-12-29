Request 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.16 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Request has a total market capitalization of $100.64 million and $2.16 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00021815 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,805.35 or 1.00033819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012245 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010518 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00201737 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10070916 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $2,391,643.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.