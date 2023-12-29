Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Major Shareholder Peter Derycz Sells 9,711 Shares

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 9,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $25,345.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,224,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,295.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Peter Derycz sold 383 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $995.80.

On Friday, December 22nd, Peter Derycz sold 27,814 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,428.96.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Peter Derycz sold 13,893 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $37,233.24.

On Friday, November 10th, Peter Derycz sold 18,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

Research Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.35 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Research Solutions by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the third quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Research Solutions by 19.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Research Solutions by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Featured Stories

