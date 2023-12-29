Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Up 1,878.9% in December

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,400 shares, a growth of 1,878.9% from the November 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance
REVB stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Revelation Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.48.
Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Revelation Biosciences
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.
