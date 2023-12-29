Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Up 1,878.9% in December

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,400 shares, a growth of 1,878.9% from the November 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

REVB stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Revelation Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

About Revelation Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Revelation Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Revelation Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

