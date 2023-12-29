Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ (RVPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RVPH. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.05. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 67,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.