RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

RF Industries Price Performance

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 million, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.96. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

