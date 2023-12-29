Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $312.75. 583,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,413. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.76 and a 200-day moving average of $285.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.