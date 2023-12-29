Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $187.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $188.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.26.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

