Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $399.36 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.90. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

