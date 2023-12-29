Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $145.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

