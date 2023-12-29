Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE APD opened at $274.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

