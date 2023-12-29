Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

