Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $628.02 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $631.07. The stock has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $555.86 and its 200-day moving average is $520.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

