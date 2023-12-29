Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $253.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $804.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

