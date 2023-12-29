Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $750.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $565.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $632.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.88. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $339.28 and a twelve month high of $647.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,160 shares of company stock valued at $27,162,391. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

