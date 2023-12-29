Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $101.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

